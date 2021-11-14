Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $286,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 42,689 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000.

Shares of BMAY opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $32.91.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.