Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $340,000 in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 423.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 335.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Stephens increased their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $571.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.16. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $572.31.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.