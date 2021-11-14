Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 340 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 42.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cimpress by 51.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cimpress in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $79.48 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.01.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.32 million. Research analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

