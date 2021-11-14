Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 2,320 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOCT. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 276,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 113,292 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 22,046 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Shares of BOCT opened at $34.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.56. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $34.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.