Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Releases Earnings Results

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

NASDAQ BEEM opened at $32.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.37 million, a P/E ratio of -38.75 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.52. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $75.90.

BEEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $36,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Beam Global stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) by 376.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.05% of Beam Global worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

