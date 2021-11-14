Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.300-$12.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.30 billion-$19.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.53 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.00.

BDX stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.00. 1,511,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,449. The company has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $226.15 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.11.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,674 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.19% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $2,231,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

