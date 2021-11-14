Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Tops $1,218.90 on Major Exchanges

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 14th. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.80 or 0.00147297 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.35 or 0.00502386 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00017625 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00082062 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000512 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

