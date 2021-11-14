Beeks Trading (LON:BKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Beeks Trading (LON:BKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.00% from the company’s current price.

Shares of BKS opened at GBX 200 ($2.61) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.61. Beeks Trading has a 1 year low of GBX 86.50 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The stock has a market cap of £112.10 million and a P/E ratio of 64.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 171.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 220.41.

Beeks Trading Company Profile

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

