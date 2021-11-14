Benchmark Begins Coverage on Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Investment analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $130.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.39, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.85 and its 200 day moving average is $114.53. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

