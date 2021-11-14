Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on the stock.

ATYM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of LON:ATYM opened at GBX 399 ($5.21) on Wednesday. Atalaya Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 181.97 ($2.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 415 ($5.42). The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The company has a market capitalization of £551.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 347.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 329.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 7.21%. Atalaya Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

