Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on the stock.
ATYM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
Shares of LON:ATYM opened at GBX 399 ($5.21) on Wednesday. Atalaya Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 181.97 ($2.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 415 ($5.42). The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The company has a market capitalization of £551.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 347.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 329.81.
About Atalaya Mining
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.