Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.82% from the stock’s previous close.

BLUE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of BLUE opened at $11.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44. The company has a market capitalization of $818.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.58. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $53.68.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.94) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -11.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 3,217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 4,861.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

