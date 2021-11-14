Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,128,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,345 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $138,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 405,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,420,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,319,000 after buying an additional 144,380 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $7,213,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 561.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after buying an additional 85,031 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BERY opened at $68.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $70.90.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BERY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

