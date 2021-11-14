Bert A. Frost Sells 10,000 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $64.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $65.53.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CF Industries from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

