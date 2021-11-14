Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BYND. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Beyond Meat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus downgraded Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.20.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $85.15 on Thursday. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.57 and a 200-day moving average of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 41.30% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 414.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

