BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of BeyondSpring stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. BeyondSpring has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $578.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.02.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 49.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 18,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 47.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 55,261 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BeyondSpring by 25.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 24,962 shares during the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BeyondSpring (BYSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.