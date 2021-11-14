Biodesix (BDSX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $7.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $210.64 million and a PE ratio of -0.24. Biodesix has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BDSX shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

In related news, Chairman John Patience acquired 8,396 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $67,503.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 50,000 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $384,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 89,440 shares of company stock worth $674,804 over the last three months. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biodesix stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) by 363.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Biodesix worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

