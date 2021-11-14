BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $48.80, but opened at $47.11. BioLife Solutions shares last traded at $45.25, with a volume of 1,695 shares changing hands.

The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $92,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $651,099.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 244,712 shares of company stock worth $11,391,985 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 122.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,680 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 50.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,636,000 after acquiring an additional 590,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after acquiring an additional 344,463 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 27.7% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 284,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 43.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,023,000 after acquiring an additional 219,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 466.55, a PEG ratio of 86.12 and a beta of 1.56.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

