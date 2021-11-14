Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biomea Fusion Inc. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Biomea Fusion Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Shares of BMEA opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Rainer M. Erdtmann purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,978.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rainer M. Erdtmann purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $151,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 310,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,841.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 72,658 shares of company stock worth $847,712.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth $222,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth $156,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth $3,122,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth $1,093,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth $12,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biomea Fusion (BMEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.