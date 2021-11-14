BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $180.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $272.29.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $238.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.77 and its 200 day moving average is $269.13. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of -1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.76.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in BioNTech during the first quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in BioNTech by 410.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 3.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the first quarter valued at about $524,000. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

