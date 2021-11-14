Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) PT Raised to C$12.50

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bird Construction in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Bird Construction from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of Bird Construction stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

