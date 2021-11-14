Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Raised to C$12.00 at National Bankshares

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BDT. CIBC lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “$10.00” rating and set a C$11.50 price target (up previously from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.29.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

BDT opened at C$10.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$567.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$6.65 and a 52 week high of C$10.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.