Bismuth Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.86 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and $14,494.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bismuth has traded 93.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004639 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00012762 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000073 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,891,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,723,965 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

