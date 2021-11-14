BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.090-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $113 million-$114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.58 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.590-$0.620 EPS.

Shares of BL traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.26. The company had a trading volume of 289,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,989. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.19. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $98.06 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.90.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total transaction of $53,419.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,859.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $148,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,778 shares of company stock valued at $35,590,400. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

