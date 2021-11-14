Blank Wallet 24-Hour Volume Reaches $281,338.00 (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $20.80 million and $281,338.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded up 67.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00001668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

