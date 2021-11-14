Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at KeyCorp

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLND. Truist started coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.22.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Shares of Blend Labs stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96. Blend Labs has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $21.04.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Blend Labs will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLND. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,035,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,182,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,257,000. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.