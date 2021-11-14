Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Blink Charging stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.30. Blink Charging has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 3.69.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

In other Blink Charging news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 14.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,890,000 after acquiring an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 33.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 90.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Blink Charging from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital raised Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.