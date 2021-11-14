Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $812.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year sales of $4.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.27.

Shares of BLMN traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.06. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $32.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.