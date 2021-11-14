Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-$1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.50 million-$876.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $867.05 million.

Shares of BCOR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.99. 194,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,217. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $876.47 million, a PE ratio of -42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.69. Blucora has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $18.83.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.21 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blucora stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 91.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,601 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of Blucora worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

