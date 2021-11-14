Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-$1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.50 million-$876.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $867.05 million.
Shares of BCOR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.99. 194,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,217. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $876.47 million, a PE ratio of -42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.69. Blucora has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $18.83.
Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.21 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blucora stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 91.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,601 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of Blucora worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.
Blucora Company Profile
Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.
