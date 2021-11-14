Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Get Blucora alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $876.47 million, a P/E ratio of -42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.69. Blucora has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.21 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,413,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,043,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blucora during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Blucora by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 138,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 39,057 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blucora (BCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.