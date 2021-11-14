Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $182,000 Stock Holdings in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its position in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Bridgetown were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTWN. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Bridgetown in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,393,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Bridgetown by 599.2% in the 2nd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,048,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after buying an additional 898,803 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bridgetown in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,237,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bridgetown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,321,000. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new position in Bridgetown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,542,000. Institutional investors own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTWN opened at $10.04 on Friday. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

