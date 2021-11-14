Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,451,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,798,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,273,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,515,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 400.0% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

DLCAU opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.19.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

