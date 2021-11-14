Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $150,000 in KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,248,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $425,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS KLAQU opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. KL Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

