Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,866 Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 400,357 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,023,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,298,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,166,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS EACPU opened at $10.02 on Friday. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

