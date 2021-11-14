Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 11,250 Shares of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Arcadia Biosciences worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 83.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 40,890 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 53.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 11.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of RKDA stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of -0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcadia Biosciences Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

