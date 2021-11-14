Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $172,000 Position in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $741,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $831,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $850,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $863,000.

Get Digital Transformation Opportunities alerts:

DTOCU opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.