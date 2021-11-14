Boralex (TSE:BLX) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Boralex (TSE:BLX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$41.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.02.

BLX opened at C$38.02 on Friday. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$33.92 and a 12-month high of C$56.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 146.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.99.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

