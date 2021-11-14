Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Buys 1,928,279 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 628.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,234,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,928,279 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 4.11% of MBIA worth $21,299,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,043,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,477,000 after buying an additional 148,563 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in MBIA in the second quarter worth about $13,578,000. State Street Corp raised its position in MBIA by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in MBIA in the first quarter worth about $9,620,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MBIA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 969,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MBI opened at $13.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.00. MBIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.11). MBIA had a negative return on equity of 156.01% and a negative net margin of 140.00%.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

