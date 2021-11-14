Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Invests $15.14 Billion in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,141,240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 286.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 320.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AON. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.43.

AON stock opened at $300.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.58. The company has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $197.86 and a 52-week high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

