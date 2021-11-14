Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 289,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $36,308,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

VBR opened at $184.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.44 and a 200 day moving average of $173.93. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

