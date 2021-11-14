Boson Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.59 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 14th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.41 or 0.00005302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $201.77 million and approximately $11.59 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.98 or 0.00348332 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012807 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008736 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001161 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00007734 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,179,122 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.