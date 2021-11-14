Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 30.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,136 shares of company stock worth $6,147,664. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP opened at $118.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.02 and a 200-day moving average of $114.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.95 and a 1-year high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 192.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on BXP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

