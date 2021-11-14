Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Sells $396,750.00 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $396,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dylan C. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $353,850.00.

BOX stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.82 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities raised BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BOX by 31.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BOX by 379.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

