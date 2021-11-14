Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 264.58% from the company’s previous close.

BOXL opened at $1.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 3.52. Boxlight has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.80.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%.

In related news, President Mark Starkey purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dale Strang sold 25,000 shares of Boxlight stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $50,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Boxlight by 1,528.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Boxlight during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.