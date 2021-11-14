Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) PT Lowered to C$272.00 at CIBC

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$284.00 to C$272.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BYDGF. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$272.00 to C$274.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$262.00 to C$255.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $257.44.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at $169.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.95. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of $163.85 and a 12 month high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.