Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$255.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$280.00 to C$255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.26% from the stock’s current price.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Desjardins cut shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$281.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$256.85.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

TSE:BYD opened at C$212.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$243.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$233.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 99.78. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$201.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$267.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$546.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$531.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 4.9099999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.