BP (LON:BP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BP from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 388 ($5.07) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 386.80 ($5.05).

LON BP opened at GBX 340.90 ($4.45) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £67.93 billion and a PE ratio of 14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 200.20 ($2.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 335.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 317.60.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney bought 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £309.60 ($404.49). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £371.70 ($485.63). Insiders bought a total of 322 shares of company stock valued at $105,595 in the last quarter.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

