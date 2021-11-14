Bread Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Bread has a market cap of $16.31 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bread has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00051576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.30 or 0.00220135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00086072 BTC.

About Bread

Bread is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

