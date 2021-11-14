Bremer Bank National Association Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,189 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.4% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 22.7% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $303.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.61. The company has a market capitalization of $757.32 billion, a PE ratio of 108.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $323.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.93.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.