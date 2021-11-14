Bremer Bank National Association Sells 283 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HON opened at $222.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

