Bremer Bank National Association Sells 690 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $820,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,441,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,885,000 after purchasing an additional 854,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $319,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

